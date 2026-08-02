IQVIA Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JSPM / ISIN: US46266C1053
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02.08.2026 21:52:08
An IQVIA Insider Sold Just Before the Stock Slipped. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
Keriann Cherofsky, an executive at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), sold 558 shares on July 29, 2026, for a total value of about $136,827, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a premier global provider of life sciences intelligence and services with employees operating across multiple continents. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated platform combining proprietary data, advanced analytics, and extensive clinical research capabilities, enabling clients to optimize drug development timelines and commercialization strategies. With TTM revenue of $17.0 billion and a market capitalization of $38.8 billion, IQVIA has demonstrated strong market positioning and sustained growth momentum, evidenced by a one-year share price appreciation of 27.25%.This sale wasn't tied to options or a tax bill. Instead, it was just a modest open-market sale that left Cherofsky with about $740,000 still in the stock. In other words, it barely dents her exposure and reads as everyday portfolio housekeeping rather than a signal.The quarter underneath it, meanwhile, leaned heavily on efficiency. IQVIA credited 90 basis points of margin gains to operational productivity, including a growing contribution from AI, and it now has 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies using its AI tools. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 12.1% to $3.15. The stock did shed some value after the release, with the firm beating on key figures but missing on cash flow, which has been a sticking point for many names in tech as investors scrutinize heightened spending, but IQVIA shares are still outperforming the broader market over the past year. For long-term investors, the AI-driven productivity is the thread to follow, in addition to how cash flow evolves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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