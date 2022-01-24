|
An LA Train Robbery Spree Has Union Pacific and Law Enforcement Blaming Each Other
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The spirit of Butch Cassidy and his gang of infamous train robbers has lived on in film, television and literature for over a century. Unfortunately for America's second largest railway, it's also having a comeback in the real world.Union Pacific, the rail giant with a $155 billion market cap, says it has been the victim of a spree of train robberies in Los Angeles for the last 12 months. The company is worried law enforcement isn't doing enough, while law enforcement blames Union's own lax security.Continue reading
