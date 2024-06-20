+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 16:15:00

An Nvidia Correction Might Be Inevitable. Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I'd Buy Instead.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the tech world by storm over the past 18 months or so. Brought to the mainstream by the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, it has become an unavoidable topic in tech and business.The biggest beneficiary of this newfound AI hype is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Its stock has been on one of the best runs you'll ever see from a company of its size. It is up nearly 620% in the past two years and over 160% this year, making it the world's third-most-valuable company, with a market capitalization of over $3.2 trillion as of June 17.Nvidia's impressive rally has been great news for its investors, but with its lofty valuation surpassing even the most optimistic fundamentals, the stock could be due for a correction. Don't worry, though. There are plenty of companies dealing with AI that make for great investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

17.06.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
11.06.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
04.06.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,40 25,93% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
NVIDIA Corp. 122,26 -6,13% NVIDIA Corp.

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

