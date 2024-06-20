|
20.06.2024 16:15:00
An Nvidia Correction Might Be Inevitable. Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I'd Buy Instead.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the tech world by storm over the past 18 months or so. Brought to the mainstream by the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, it has become an unavoidable topic in tech and business.The biggest beneficiary of this newfound AI hype is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Its stock has been on one of the best runs you'll ever see from a company of its size. It is up nearly 620% in the past two years and over 160% this year, making it the world's third-most-valuable company, with a market capitalization of over $3.2 trillion as of June 17.Nvidia's impressive rally has been great news for its investors, but with its lofty valuation surpassing even the most optimistic fundamentals, the stock could be due for a correction. Don't worry, though. There are plenty of companies dealing with AI that make for great investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|xAI baut Supercomputer: Dell, NVIDIA und Super Micro Computer kooperieren für Grok-KI-Fabrik - NVIDIA-Aktie gibt nach Allzeithoch nach (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Nvidia tide is lifting the tech sector (Financial Times)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|25,93%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|122,26
|-6,13%