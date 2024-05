An Opportunity to Buy This Lithium Stock Is Emerging Now

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at lithium mining giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), which has struggled over the past year with weak demand and falling lithium prices. With pricing stabilizing and signs that demand and supply are improving, it's looking more and more attractive.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of May 14, 2024. The video was published on May 17, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel