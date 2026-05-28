Ouste a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QRLS / ISIN: US68989M1036
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28.05.2026 21:33:23
An Ouster Director Sold Over 9,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Susan Heystee, a member of the Board of Directors for Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST), reported the open-market sale of 9,316 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $324,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($34.80).Note: 1-year price change calculated as of May 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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