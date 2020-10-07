AnaConDa from Sedana Medical reviewed by NICE in UK

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announced that the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Medtech innovation briefing (MIB) on the use of AnaConDa as an alternative to intravenous sedation in intensive care.

The main points from the evidence summarized in the MIB come from five studies, including one meta-analysis, with a total of 1,098 patients in an intensive care setting. They show that volatile sedation using AnaConDa is as effective as intravenous sedation in patients who are invasively ventilated in intensive care and could reduce the time spent on a ventilator.

Today, a majority of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients are sedated intravenously which can lead to challenges such as long and unpredictable wake-up times, cognitive side effects like delirium and prolonged ICU stay.

"The report confirms AnaConDa and its technology as an innovation and supports it as an alternative to intravenous sedation. It also calls out a number of potential benefits for AnaConDa and it is very encouraging to see the breadth of positive statements from the clinical experts in the MIB document," said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Sedana Medical.

Professor Anil Hormis, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care Medicine, Rotherham Hospital said: "We introduced AnaConDa, with Isoflurane sedation, in 2019 onto our critical care unit. We quickly realised that it allowed us to significantly reduce the number of different sedative agents that are often needed to facilitate deep sedation in certain patient groups. It is now being frequently used for all of our critically ill patients."

MIBs are objective information on device and diagnostic technologies to aid local decision-making by clinicians, managers and procurement professionals. They are NICE advice, designed to support NHS and social care commissioners and staff who are considering using new medical devices, and other medical or diagnostic technologies.

Please see the full report here: https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/mib229

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) has developed and sells the medical device AnaConDa for the administration of volatile anaesthetics. Through a combination of AnaConDa and the candidate drug IsoConDa (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated intensive care patients. The company is working to obtain market approval in Europe for inhaled sedation in intensive care with the pharmaceutical IsoConDa® (isoflurane) during the second half of 2021.

Today, mechanically ventilated intensive care patients are sedated intravenously which leads to several challenges for both patients and care givers. Challenges that are solved by inhaled sedation. Based on an estimate of seven to eight million patients being sedated in intensive care due to mechanical ventilation globally, on average three to four days, Sedana Medical estimates the total market potential to SEK 20-30 billion, evenly distributed between the US, Europe and Asia. Three years after market approval in Europe Sedana Medical expects sales of SEK 500 million in Europe and an EBITDA margin of about 40 percent. The company has initiated a process to obtain market approval in the US in 2024. Registration activities have also been initiated in other markets outside the EU.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in the Nordic countries, Germany, Benelux, France, Great Britain and Spain as well as external distributors in parts of the rest of Europe, Australia, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with medical device development in Ireland.

