Anago Cleaning Systems Named A Top 50 Franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced that it has earned the #38 overall franchise ranking in the prestigious Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 ranking. Anago is ranked second among commercial cleaning franchises and jumped 14 spots from last year's ranking and 30 places from 2018.

"The demand side of franchised commercial cleaning is consistent, so Anago Cleaning Systems is honored to be recognized for our growth, our innovation, our technology and our ability to build a world-class franchise system that enables hundreds of franchisees to deliver the best service every single day," said Anago Cleaning Systems President & CEO, Adam Povlitz. "Each year, earning a higher place on this prestigious list of franchise organizations is humbling and exciting and we are grateful that our results are being noticed."

The key factors in the franchise ranking system include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and those with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order. Cleaning is considered in the "maintenance" category, Entrepreneur wrote.

"Franchises in this category are generally considered recession-proof, they cost considerably less to operate than a restaurant does, and they can often be run from home," the magazine wrote in its Franchise 500 issue. "Maintenance has long been the second-largest category in the Franchise 500, and it appears to be constantly gaining strength even as the food category slips. There are 70 such companies ranked on our list this year, compared with 62 last year, and 14 of them made the list's top 100."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance and critical tools to grow.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 40 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #38 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

