Analog Devices Aktie
WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051
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19.08.2026 14:00:57
Analog Devices Expects Q4 Net Profit To Surge On Robust Demand
(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a semiconductor company, said on Wednesday that it expects a surge in net earnings for the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2026.
Richard Puccio, CFO of Analog Devices, said: "Demand continued to strengthen across our product portfolio and regions throughout the third quarter, which is reflected in our record fourth-quarter outlook. We believe our balance of disciplined execution and targeted growth investments will enable us to finish the year strongly and carry that momentum into fiscal 2027."
For the final quarter of fiscal 2026, Analog Devices expects net income per share of $3.14, +/-$0.15, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.86, +/-$0.15. The company projects revenue of $4.3 billion, +/- $100 million.
For the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2025, Analog Devices had posted net income of $1.60 per share, with adjusted profit $2.26 per share, on revenue of $3.076 billion.
The board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on September 15 to the shareholders of record as of September 1.
ADI was up by 0.89% at $380 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
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