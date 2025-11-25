Analog Devices Aktie
WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051
|
25.11.2025 13:39:23
Analog Devices Guides Q1 Above Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, above analysts' expectations.
For the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.19 to $1.39 per share on projected revenues between $3.0 billion and $3.20 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.18 per share on revenues of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on December 22, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2025.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
