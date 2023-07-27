Analog Devices Invests More Than $1 Bln To Expand Semiconductor Wafer Fab In Beaverton, Oregon

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) said that it has invested more than $1 billion to expand its semiconductor wafer fab in Beaverton, Oregon.

The Beaverton site, built in 1978, is ADI's largest wafer fabrication facility by volume.

The facility investment expands cleanroom space to about 118,000 sq-ft and nearly doubles internal manufacturing of products running on the 180-nanometer technology node and above. It is also expected to create hundreds of new, long-term employment opportunities, a significant increase to ADI's current roughly 950 employees in Oregon.

In addition, the Beaverton facility will host the Semiconductor Advanced Manufacturing University (SAMU), a workforce development training center that will offer eight-week courses to train groups of around 25 students each on semiconductor equipment maintenance.