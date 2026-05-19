Analog Devices Aktie

Analog Devices für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051

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19.05.2026 08:36:29

Analog Devices Nearing Deal To Buy Empower Semiconductor For $1.5 Bln In Cash: Bloomberg Reports

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is in advanced talks to acquire artificial intelligence chipmaker Empower Semiconductor for around $1.5 billion in cash, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, a deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday. The news comes as investment in data center infrastructure for generative AI workloads is surging.

Silicon Valley-based Empower Semiconductor offers FinFast technology to power the AI revolution by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers.

As per its website, Empower's power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency.

In the overnight trading, Analog Devices shares were losing around 0.3 percent, trading at $417.50, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.3 percent higher.

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