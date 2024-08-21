|
21.08.2024 14:11:05
Analog Devices Q3 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats Market
(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) reported Wednesday weak profit in its third quarter on lower revenues. Adjusted earnings, however, beat market estimates.
For the third quarter, the company's net income declined to $392.23 million from last year's $877.02 million. Earnings per share were $0.79, down 55% from last year's $1.74.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.58, compared to prior year's $2.49.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue of $2.31 billion declined 25 percent from $3.08 billion a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.27 billion for the quarter.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Analog Devices shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at $225.85.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Analog Devices Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Ausblick: Analog Devices vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Analog Devices von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Analog Devices von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Analog Devices gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Analog Devices von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Analog Devices-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Analog Devices von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Analog Devices Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Analog Devices Inc.
|203,90
|0,10%