(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $2.82 to $3.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.62 to $4.02 per share on projected revenues between $4.25 billion and $4.55 billion.

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on December 21, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ADI is trading on the Nasdaq at $343.00, down $35.75 or 9.44 percent.

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