07.02.2023 13:18:38
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 85 Euro - 'Buy'
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke (Shop Apotheke Europe NV) von 55 auf 85 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe im Vorjahr untermauert, dass sie in der Lage sei, auch ohne das E-Rezept zweistellig zu wachsen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Positive Nachrichten dürfte 2023 die Einführung des E-Rezepts in Deutschland liefern. Der Experte erhöhte seine Ergebnisprognose (bereinigtes Ebitda) für das laufende Jahr./edh/mis
