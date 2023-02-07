07.02.2023 13:18:38

ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 85 Euro - 'Buy'

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke (Shop Apotheke Europe NV) von 55 auf 85 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe im Vorjahr untermauert, dass sie in der Lage sei, auch ohne das E-Rezept zweistellig zu wachsen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Positive Nachrichten dürfte 2023 die Einführung des E-Rezepts in Deutschland liefern. Der Experte erhöhte seine Ergebnisprognose (bereinigtes Ebitda) für das laufende Jahr./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2023 / 10:37 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Nachrichten