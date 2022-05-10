|
10.05.2022 12:16:38
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Shop Apotheke mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 138 Euro
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke (Shop Apotheke Europe NV) mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 138 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Dank der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts dürfte sich das Umsatzwachstum von Shop Apotheke und ihres Schweizer Konkurrenten Zur Rose 2023 stark beschleunigen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Beide Titel erschienen günstig bewertet, selbst bei höheren Zinsen. Wegen der stärkeren Bilanz bevorzugen die Experten aber Shop Apotheke./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 14:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 15:45 / GMT
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
|
16:48
|Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose massiv unter Druck - die Gründe (Börse Online)
|
12:16
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Shop Apotheke mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 138 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 201 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Shop Apotheke fällt operativ ins Minus (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|12:11
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.04.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:11
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.04.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:11
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.04.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|71,64
|-19,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungstendenzen zu sehen: ATX schließt fester -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Mit Gewinnen beendet der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag schlussendlich höher. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten hingegen die Verkäufer.