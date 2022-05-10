ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Shop Apotheke mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 138 Euro

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke (Shop Apotheke Europe NV) mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 138 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Dank der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts dürfte sich das Umsatzwachstum von Shop Apotheke und ihres Schweizer Konkurrenten Zur Rose 2023 stark beschleunigen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Beide Titel erschienen günstig bewertet, selbst bei höheren Zinsen. Wegen der stärkeren Bilanz bevorzugen die Experten aber Shop Apotheke./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 14:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 15:45 / GMT