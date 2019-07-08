|
08.07.2019 23:30:00
Analysis of 30 Prominent North American Mobile Money Businesses, 2019 Report
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019 report provides analysis of 30 prominent North American mobile money businesses.
It includes players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in the region. The research covers detailed company profiles, which include information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenue and subscriber data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore range of mobile money offerings and their value proposition in North America markets.
Questions Answered by the report:
1. Who are the innovative mobile money players in North America?
2. What are the product portfolios of prominent mobile money players in North America?
3. What are the various strategies adopted by North America mobile money players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets?
4. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?
5. Which segment has got maximum attention of mobile money players in North America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Acorns
2. Affirm
3. Allied Payment Network
4. Apple Pay
5. Billguard
6. Billmatrix
7. Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program
8. Clearxchange
9. Credit Karma
10. Credit Sesame
11. Doxo
12. Dwolla
13. Ezuza
14. Google Wallet
15. Moneystream
16. Moven
17. Movil Cash
18. Paynearme
19. Paypal
20. Payso
21. Payzapp
22. Popmoney
23. Prism
24. Regalii
25. Rentmoola
26. Ripple
27. Sofi
28. Square Cash
29. Venmo
30. Wirex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r30u84
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-30-prominent-north-american-mobile-money-businesses-2019-report-300880818.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Tag tiefer -- ATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste etwas eindämmen. In den USA sorgte der Zinsdämpfer am Montag für tiefere Kurse. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart bergab.