Analysis on the World Seeds Market 2019-2024 - Grain Seeds Represent the Largest Seed Type Accounting for Nearly Half of the Total Global Production

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global seeds market reached a value of US$ 66.9 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2011-2018. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 98.1 Billion by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global seeds market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, key market drivers and challenges, recent trends, market forecast, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



One of the major trends which has influenced the seeds market is the significant shift in farming practices worldwide. Nowadays, an increasing number of farmers buy commercially produced enhanced seed varieties as opposed to using seeds from the last harvest. This has been a result of the various advantages offered by enhanced varieties of seeds such as high yield, improved nutritional quality, reduced crop damage, disease resistance, etc.



Moreover, the increasing global population and the consequent rise in demand for food, coupled with the expanding biofuel production have also stimulated the demand for enhanced seed varieties worldwide.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type. Currently, grain seeds represent the largest seed type accounting for nearly half of the total global production. Other major seed types include oil seeds, vegetable seeds and fruit seeds.



On the basis of region, the report has covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America represents the largest producer accounting for around a third of the global market. The report has also analysed.



Key Players



Monsanto

Bayer

DuPont

Syngenta

Dow Chemicals

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Seeds Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Crop Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Seed Type (Genetically Modified Seeds/Conventional Seeds)

5.6 Market Breakup by Traits

5.7 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment

5.8 Market Breakup by Seed Availability (Commercial Seeds/Saved Seeds)

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Crop Type

6.1 Oilseeds

6.2 Cereals & Grains

6.3 Fruits & Vegetables

6.4 Other Seeds



7 Market Breakup by Seed Type

7.1 Genetically Modified Seeds

7.2 Conventional Seeds



8 Market Breakup by Traits

8.1 Herbicide-Tolerant

8.2 Insecticide-Resistant

8.3 Other Stacked Traits



9 Market Breakup by Seed Treatment

9.1 Treated

9.2 Non-Treated



10 Market Breakup by Seed Availability

10.1 Commercial Seeds

10.2 Saved Seeds



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 Monsanto Company

13.2 Bayer Crop Science AG

13.3 E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Company

13.4 Syngenta AG

13.5 The DOW Chemical Company

13.6 Groupe Limagrain

13.7 Sakata Seed Corporation

13.8 Rallis Limited India

13.9 Land O'Lakes Inc.

13.10 KWS SAAT SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohfzfj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-on-the-world-seeds-market-2019-2024---grain-seeds-represent-the-largest-seed-type-accounting-for-nearly-half-of-the-total-global-production-300877750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets