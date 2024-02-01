Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare” or the "Company”)

1 February 2024

Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at Moma on 1-2 February 2024.

During these two days, the group will visit Moma’s two mining operations: Namalope, where Wet Concentrator Plant ("WCP”) A and WCP C are mining currently, and Pilivili, where WCP B commenced mining in 2020. The group will also fly over the Congolone ore zone to the north of Moma, which represents a potential future growth opportunity for Kenmare.

The visit will include a tour of the Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (RUPS), which has improved stability of power supply to the Mineral Separation Plant. The group will also visit Kenmare’s dedicated export facilities, plant nursery, which is a part of Kenmare’s progressive land rehabilitation, and community initiatives supported by the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD), a not-for-profit organisation established by Kenmare in 2004.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.