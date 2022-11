Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. While shares have fallen 96% year to date, more downside looks likely.Managing director of Morgan Stanley's automotive and mobility research team, Adam Jonas, is no stranger to controversial and volatile stocks -- covering the likes of space tourism company Virgin Galactic and electric automakers such as Tesla and Lucid Group.Historically, Morgan Stanley has been one of Carvana's biggest cheerleaders. In February, the firm assigned Carvana shares a price target of $420 because of its unique e-commerce business model, which Jonas claimed could potentially disrupt more industries than just used cars -- such as commercial fleet management. Now, the analyst sings a more bearish tune.