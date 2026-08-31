Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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31.08.2026 08:30:00
Analysts Expect AI Capex to Reach $800 Billion in 2026. That Number Could Actually Surpass $1 Trillion. Here Are 2 Stocks That Will Benefit.
The global data center build-out is well on its way. According to consensus estimates, tech companies are expected to deploy roughly $800 billion in capital this year to scale AI infrastructure. Investment is only expected to grow from here. Research from McKinsey & Co. projects AI capex to reach $7 trillion globally by 2030. The consulting group calls it "one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in modern history." Other analysts are more cautious. Research from AllianceBernstein observes:The use cases of AI are slowly emerging, albeit it's frankly too early to really lay out a high confidence path. However, memories of the tech bubble frequently emerge in conversations with clients, as do analogies with the railway-building frenzy of the nineteenth century and other episodes where the adoption and economic benefits of a new technology took much longer than investors first hoped, and where the ultimate beneficiaries were not clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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