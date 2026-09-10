Analysts Have a $92 Target on Viking Therapeutics. Here's What Has to Go Right to Get There.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has been one of the hopefuls in a big race. The biotech company aims to launch one of the world's next big weight loss drugs. The market, on track to reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade, today is dominated by pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, but high demand for these products means there is room for other players to succeed here too.

Viking is investigating its candidate in a phase 3 trial in injectable format and is preparing to launch a phase 3 trial for its oral formulation. Earlier trial results have been positive, making Viking a potential rival for the pharma giants a few years from now. Analysts are optimistic and have even set a $92 price target for the shares, which today trade for about $33. Here's what has to go right to get there.

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