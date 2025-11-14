Anavex Life Sciences Aktie

Anavex Life Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1411S / ISIN: US0327973006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 17:33:03

Anavex Shares Fall 35% After Negative EU Trend Vote On Alzheimer's Drug

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) dropped 35.15% to $3.69, down $2.00, after regulatory updates revealed that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use - CHMP issued a negative trend vote on its Marketing Authorisation Application for oral blarcamesine in early Alzheimer's disease. A formal decision is expected in December.

The company said it will request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion and intends to submit additional biomarker data. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's CDER advised the company to seek a meeting to discuss its Alzheimer's trial results.

On the day of the announcement, AVXL experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the regulatory setback. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $4.50.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anavex Life Sciences Corpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Anavex Life Sciences Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anavex Life Sciences Corp 2,95 -49,56% Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen