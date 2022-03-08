Anchor Loans Launches New Single-Family Rental Program With Flexible Terms and Loans up to $3 million

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to real estate investors and entrepreneurs, today announced that the Company is now offering a single-family rental (SFR) investor loan program as an addition to its industry-leading loan offerings.

The SFR program offers market-driven, competitive rates and guidelines for both new and seasoned investors. The program, which covers investor portfolios as well as single properties, features 30-year fixed rate and Interest Only options. Flexible guidelines include: DSCR loans with LTVs to 80% (cash out, refinance and purchase), closing without an appraisal and FICO scores as low as 620. Properties include 1-4 and 4+ units, townhouses, condos and PUDs. Long-term, short-term and vacation rentals are eligible, as well.

Anchor Loans is the lender-of-choice for experienced real estate investors and builders. Approximately 85% of Anchor's business has come from repeat clients who benefit from the Company's turn times, flexibility to accommodate special situations and the ability to fund multi-million-dollar projects. The Company has updated technology and seasoned, expert support operations with a dedicated team approach to client relations.

"Our new SFR program will give experienced investors extremely competitive, long-term financing options for rental portfolios and properties, delivered with the same speed and customer care that has always been Anchor's trademark," said Andrew Pollock, Anchor's Chief Executive Officer. "Our capital strength and our ability to do larger deals will also be competitive advantages for us in the rental space."

For more information about Anchor's investor SFR loan program, visit anchorloans.com/loans/rental-loans

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $10 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and over 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. The company was ranked for two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

