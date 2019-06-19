Anchor Stablecoin Reveals Panelists for Lake Zug Event During Crypto Valley Week

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anchor, the first non-flationary stablecoin pegged to global economic growth, and crypto influencer Michael Nye will co-host a boat party with a panel on how to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications alongside the Crypto Valley Conference in Zug, Switzerland on June 25th, 5-7pm. Panelists will include global industry thought leaders Teck Chia, Partner at Binance Labs; Ilya Abugov, Head of Product and Research at Crypto Briefing; Joris Reding, Blockchain Consultant for Inacta; Nicolai Reinbold, Ecosystem and Incubation Manager at CV VC; and Daniel Popa, Founder and CEO of Anchor.

The panel will be mediated by Michael Nye and recorded live for his Evolvement Podcast. On the topic of what will ultimately drive mass adoption, Nye commented, "Without the proper strategies and user-friendly tech portals, adoption is merely a dream. I believe this is one of the most important topics of discussion and I'm excited to chat about it in Switzerland at Anchor's Event!"

Teck Chia, Partner at Binance Labs, said, "Binance Labs is committed to helping the blockchain ecosystem grow to realize its full potential. It's my pleasure to be part of the panel discussion and share my thoughts on crypto adoption with industry players and crypto enthusiasts."

Ilya Abugov, Head of Product and Research at Crypto Briefing, noted, "We view adoption prospects as one of the key fundamental factors when analyzing a project. So, I am excited to be in Switzerland, one of the key hubs of crypto innovation, to discuss this important topic."

Joris Reding, Blockchain Consultant for Inacta, stated, "We need to put ourselves in the mindset of non-crypto users so we can figure out how to push mass adoption forwards."

Nicolai Reinbold, Incubation and Ecosystem Manager of CV VC, said, "Educating people on the possibilities of blockchain technology is needed to achieve mass adoption."

Daniel Popa, Founder and CEO of Anchor, added, "I believe the industry will achieve mainstream adoption when crypto and financial institutions work hand-in-hand to offer cost-efficient, fast, and accessible financial services and tools for individuals and businesses."

During the networking party and panel discussion on the boat, guests will enjoy complimentary apéro riche and drinks sponsored by Anchor. The boat will be anchored from 17:00-17:45 and then depart on a scenic cruise around Lake Zug returning to dock at 19:00. Guests will be able to seamlessly hop onto the next boat party hosted by Crypto Valley Conference starting at 19:00.

Complimentary tickets are available by registering directly on Eventbrite using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boat-hop-with-anchor-and-michael-nye-on-lake-zug-tickets-62961267847.

Attendees will also be eligible to receive an airdrop of $100 USD worth of Anchor's utility tokens. Space is limited, guests are recommended to arrive early to guarantee entry.

About Anchor:

Anchor is a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to a non-flationary, algorithmic index that reflects the long-term growth of the global economy. The Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU) algorithm is based on the GDP of more than 190 countries and further stabilized with FX indicators from a basket of eight currencies, and premium sovereign bond yields from 10 of the world's strongest economies. Offering the stablecoin market an alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins, Anchor's tokenomics ecosystem is designed to be intrinsically stable with its MMU and safety-net of six stabilizing mechanisms, including a two-token, burn-mint model to ensure stability and equilibrium regardless of market growth or recession. CEO Daniel Popa, a serial telecom and software entrepreneur with over 20 years experience running successful multinational companies, has led a team of PhD economists in developing Anchor's proprietary MMU. Anchor's network of partners includes Ambisafe, blockchain infrastructure provider that previously worked with Tether; as well as KYC Spider, a digital KYC compliance tool for financial intermediaries and the fintech industry.

About Michael Nye:

Michael Nye is a content creator and educator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world. His intention is to create educational content to allow newcomers to understand and entry into the industry easier. His podcast, Evolvement, is dedicated to this pursuit of education and has more than 90,000 downloads.

