Anchor Technologies Inc. Launches New myCYPR Platform for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies, Inc., experts in cybersecurity consulting, today announced the launch of revolutionary risk management tool, myCYPR. The interactive platform manages compliance, internal and third-party risk, and delivers next generation security assessments in a single tool. The addition of next generation security assessments and professional service engagements are currently not available from any other risk management solution on the market. CISOs, IT leaders, and security teams across industries will gain real-time, interactive insight to risk management and the ability to self-track remediation from the only solution backed by the power of a security services team.

The risk presented by third parties has continued to escalate despite the emerging solutions of the past five years, with 51% of organizations having experienced a data breach caused by a third party. Current solutions have failed to effectively solve the problem, primarily due to the exclusion of in-depth security assessments. Where many other tools provide a risk score as the result, the myCYPR score is used as a starting point to better understand current levels of risk and facilitate remediation. The tool evolves the concept of risk scoring into a complete risk management solution.

Peter Dietrich, President and CEO, said, "Current tools are acting as audits simply looking to find problems with third parties rather than providing a tool to solve the problem. myCYPR helps third party vendors solve the problem, not just report on their faults."

myCYPR allows both principal organizations and third-party vendors to interact with risk data and self-track remediation. By providing an interactive risk management solution, myCYPR ensures third-party risk management can easily be integrated into daily operations and risk can be tracked over the course of a business relationship. The goal is to strengthen relations between principal organizations and vendors, for the duration of the relationship, rather than simply reporting on point-in-time faults. Interested parties can visit www.mycypr.com for more information.

Anchor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 with a total focus on cybersecurity. Established experts in their field, Anchor Technologies boasts a seasoned advisory services team powering the myCYPR platform. With experience serving a breadth of industries and performing engagements in breach response, penetration testing, and cyber maturity analysis, the company is uniquely equipped to develop a complete risk management solution. To learn more about Anchor Technologies, Inc., visit www.anchortechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Meagan Huebner, (410) 295-7601, mhuebner@anchortechnologies.com

