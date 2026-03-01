Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
01.03.2026 18:13:16
Ancora Advisors Opens New $148 Million Americold Realty Position Amid the REIT's 42% Pullback
According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Ancora Advisors LLC disclosed the purchase of 11,528,577 shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). The estimated transaction value is approximately $148.26 million, calculated using the average share price during the filing quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $148.26 million, reflecting both the trade and market price developments during the period.This holding is a new position for Ancora, representing 3.05% of its $4.85 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.As of February 27, 2026, shares of Americold Realty Trust were priced at $13.39, down 41.6% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 57 percentage points. The fund reported 2,230 total positions in its latest 13F filing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
