Andersen Named One of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' for Second Consecutive Year by Forbes

BAYPORT, Minn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022, for the second year in a row. Honorees were chosen based on an independent survey by Statista Inc. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their employer.

"We are deeply committed to being an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees feel respected, valued and driven to reach their full potential," said Tracey Gibson, vice president and chief diversity officer at Andersen. "We are proud to be recognized for the work we have accomplished and we will continue to make meaningful changes to support our current and future employees, better understand our customers, grow our business and improve the communities where we live and work."

Last year, Andersen participated in the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the first time, measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2022, Andersen earned a top score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

Furthering its inclusive and equitable workplace policies, in 2021, Andersen expanded benefits eligibility to same- and different-gender domestic partners and their children. Additionally, the company updated its parental leave to include added flexibility — offering employees the ability to take their paid parental leave in one-week increments versus requiring employees to use it all at once.

"Andersen was founded almost 120 years ago on the philosophy that every employee contributes to our success — that we are stronger when we work 'all together' toward a shared mission. As we continue on our journey be a company everyone loves, we are honored by the Forbes recognition and remain dedicated to this important work that makes Andersen a special place to work for all," said Chris Galvin, Andersen president and chief operating officer.

Andersen continues to build organizational capabilities to advance diversity, equity and inclusion goals through employee education, workplace policies and practices and community engagement. Recent initiatives include:

67 employees participated in a program to earn the designation of a Certified Diversity Executive, helping to champion diversity, equity and inclusion into day-to-day operations.

11 senior leaders completed a six-month transformational program sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation on expanding equity.

38 employees of color participated in a seven-month development opportunity called Power of Choice, a program designed to accelerate talent and enhance retention of underrepresented talent.

48 employees participated in "English @ Work," onsite English language classes, available to Andersen employees at no cost, specifically designed to help an employee navigate the language of the business, support employees to build foundational skills that add value to their daily work and prepare them for future career paths and opportunities within Andersen.

Creation of 10 employee resource networks that encourage personal and professional development, promote diversity and drive company and individual growth.

Launching in 2022, Andersen will provide and cover the costs of a new GED Program which offers an advisor to all participants, including the option of a Spanish bilingual advisor.

