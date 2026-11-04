Andersons To Acquire Harvestone Low Carbon Partners For $915 Mln

(RTTNews) - Agribusiness company Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire low-carbon ethanol producer Harvestone Low Carbon Partners from Energy Capital Partners for $915 million.

The company said Harvestone owns and operates three ethanol production facilities in North Dakota and Indiana and would add about 215 million gallons of annual ethanol production capacity.

Upon completion of the transaction, The Andersons' combined ethanol production platform is expected to have annual capacity of about 730 million gallons, the company said.

The Andersons said the acquisition would expand its low-carbon ethanol capabilities, including carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure, and increase its access to premium low-carbon fuel markets.

The company said approximately half of the purchase price is attributed to expected 45Z and 45Q tax credit cash flows, with the remainder attributed to the underlying ethanol operations and additional low-carbon opportunities.

The Andersons expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and cash flow.

The acquisition is expected to be financed with about $300 million of borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility and $615 million of additional long-term debt.

The company said it expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early in the first quarter of 2027.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to Andersons on the transaction.

Andersons shares were flat at $62.67 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 2.03%.