ANDESA SERVICES, INC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

Today, Andesa Services Inc. ("Andesa Services") issued an updated notice on its website of a data security event. In June 2023, Andesa Services became aware of an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals. Andesa Services takes this incident and the security of the information in its care seriously. As we continue to work toward notifying impacted individuals directly, we are providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps they may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On May 31, 2023, and again in June 2023, Progress Software Corp. publicly disclosed zero-day vulnerabilities that impacted the MOVEit Transfer tool. As a user of that tool, Andesa Services moved quickly to apply available patching and undertook recommended mitigation steps. Andesa Services promptly launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists, to determine the potential impact of the vulnerabilities' presence on the MOVEit Transfer server on the security of data housed on the server. On June 23, 2023, the forensic investigation confirmed that an unknown actor exploited vulnerabilities, accessed the MOVEit Transfer server between May 30, 2023 and May 31, 2023, and exfiltrated certain data from the MOVEit Transfer server during that time.

Andesa Services subsequently undertook a time-consuming and detailed review of the data stored on the server at the time of access to understand the contents of that data and to whom that data relates. The information potentially impacted varies by individual but may include name, date of birth, and Social Security number. On August 2, 2023, Andesa Services completed their review and began notifying necessary data owners of the results of their review and that certain sensitive information was impacted as a result of this event.

On or about October 23, 2023, Andesa Services began mailing notice letters to individuals for whom they have valid mailing addresses and whose protected information may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor. Andesa Services also provided written notice of this incident to relevant state and federal regulators, as necessary. Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at https://www.andesaservices.com.

