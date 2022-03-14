ANDIS® COMPANY LAUNCHES CREATOR SERIES AND DEBUTS ITS FIRST COLLABORATION WITH THE COMPTON COWBOYS

A NEW SERIES THAT BRINGS POSITIVE CHANGE AND BRIDGES GAPS THROUGHOUT VARIOUS COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

STURTEVANT, Wis., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, is excited to announce the launch of its Creator Series. This Andis Creator Series highlights brand partnerships with creators that use Andis tools as a vehicle to help drive, inspire and create new opportunities for a more purposeful tomorrow. The series debut focuses on the Compton Cowboys — a collective of lifelong friends on a mission to both uplift their community through mentoring youth in the Los Angeles-area city of Compton, California and highlight the rich legacy of African Americans in equine and western culture.

"Partnering with the Compton Cowboys encapsulates all that we stand for at Andis," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, the company's Vice President of Marketing. "We are thrilled to highlight Randy Savvy and his crew in our first installment of our Andis Creator Series because they embody everything Andis believes in; family, creativity, community and, of course, a love for grooming. Through our partnership we want to demonstrate how creativity and creative expression can make the world a better place and also motivate and inspire others to create their way."

Straight out of Richland Farms, the Compton Cowboys are blazing a new trail, reestablishing horseback riding and animal husbandry as an alternative path. As they say, "Streets raised us. Horses Saved us." The Compton Cowboys get kids into nature, teach them how to take care of the horses, the land, and themselves.

"You can tell a lot about a person by how their horse is. We try to make sure the horses are matching our aesthetic as far as being fresh. We love how Andis works for us and the results we get," said Randy Savvy, Compton Cowboys Co-Founder. "You look good, you feel good, you play good. Our style has definitely positively affected our community in a very impactful way. The fact that we embrace our Compton-ness in our cowboy way, it inspires the city and inspires the youth and the community members to be like, "Man, I'm proud to be from Compton."

To view the full length video visit https://andis.com/Community/CreatorSeries

