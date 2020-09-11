Andlauer Healthcare Announces Third Quarter Dividend

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced the Company's third quarter shareholder dividend (encompassing the period from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) in the amount of $0.05 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share. Payment will be made on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2020.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, the Company strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com

