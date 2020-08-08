Andrew Lawrence Joins Gotham City Online as Director of Licensing

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotham City Online ("Gotham City") is proud to announce the hiring of Licensing expert Andrew Lawrence as the new Director of Licensing. Andrew has joined the Austin, Texas based e-commerce company to oversee all aspects of licensing and product development. Mr. Lawrence brings over 12 years of experience developing licensing partnerships and managing licensing programs for a variety of consumer products, including posters, apparel, home décor, and beyond. He was previously the Licensing Director at Pyramid America, a premier licensee of consumer goods based in New York.

"Over the years, I've witnessed firsthand the success Gotham City has achieved in e-commerce, so when the opportunity presented itself, I was thrilled to become part of the team," noted Mr. Lawrence. "I believe the value-added licensing model the Gotham City team has created is destined to become the industry standard. This is truly a data-driven model, refined over many years and I've seen it triple a brand's royalties earned for whole product categories within a single year. I can't wait to showcase our team's abilities with more brand owners looking to optimize their direct to consumer sales channels."

Gotham City's value-added model is a reimagining of the industry status quo. With a comprehensive approach to e-commerce, Gotham City provides its licensing partners with a turnkey solution to ensure their brand is well positioned to succeed in competitive online marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Intellectual Property Enforcement, unparalleled speed to market, state-of-the-art printing capabilities, robust domestic manufacturing, a company-wide 24-hour ship time, and a dedicated team of online marketing experts are the cornerstones of what separate Gotham City from the rest of the industry.

"Consumer behavior, especially for pop culture content, shifts quickly. Traditional retail has always struggled with that, and that's why online consumers demand such specialized focus. Brands need a purpose-built solution for how to best develop, create, customize, and deliver products online," explained Mr. Lawrence. "I'm excited to be working with Gotham City's supply chain that is entirely self-contained in the United States. To have ownership of the goods, from inception, to creation, to final shipment to the end user, is a dream for someone like me who prioritizes creating amazing consumer product experiences."

Jonathan Garriss, CEO of Gotham City, commented, "We are thrilled to add Andrew to our team. His depth of knowledge and experience will accelerate the expansion of our licensing partnerships. Our business model has consistently generated premium royalty payments for licensors and we are excited to work with more pop culture brands. If Andrew's initial successes are any indications, brand owners recognize the value Gotham City offers and are ready to embrace our enhanced direct to consumer model."

For more information on working with Gotham City, contact Andrew Lawrence at andrew@gothamcityonline.com. Learn more about Gotham City's value-added licensing model and their product lines at GothamCityOnline.com.

