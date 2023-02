Android 14 preview for developers arrives

Google has released a first Developer Preview of its Android 14 mobile OS, emphasizing tablets and foldables as well as improvements for data transfers and battery life.The preview was unveiled on February 8. Version 14 builds on work done in Android 12L and 13 to support tablets and foldable form factors. The goal with every release is to make it easier to optimize an app across all Android surfaces, proponents said. To assist with building apps to adapt to different screen sizes, Android’s builders have created sliding pane layout, window size classes, activity embedding, and box with constraints, supported in the Jetpack Compose UI development kit. With Version 14, guidance for large screens has been updated. Also, a preview of a cross-device SDK is featured for building applications to work across different devices and form factors.To read this article in full, please click here