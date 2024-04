Android 15 reaches beta

Google has released the first beta of the Android 15 mobile OS for developers and early adopters. This version of the Android operating system emphasizes productivity, user privacy and security, and making apps more widely visible and accessible.The beta was released on April 11 and a final release is expected sometime in August. Apps targeting Android 15 are displayed edge-to-edge by default, so they no longer need to explicitly call Window.setDecorFitsSystemWindows (false) or enableEdgetoEdge to show content behind system bars. Android builders recommend still calling enableEdgetoEdge() to get the edge-to-edge experience on earlier Android operating systems.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel