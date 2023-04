Android Studio Flamingo upgrades UI tooling

Android Studio Flamingo, the latest version of the official IDE for Android app development, is available in a stable release. New features include Jetpack Compose and Material 3 templates, live editing for Compose UIs, and new app inspection capabilities.Accessible from developer.android.com and based on JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 IDE, Android Studio Flamingo is numbered as version 2022.2.1.Among the many new UI tools, Flamingo introduces the ability to preview themed app icons. Developers can use the System UI Mode selector on the toolbar to switch wallpapers and see how themed app icons react to the chosen wallpaper.To read this article in full, please click here