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WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
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08.11.2026 03:30:00
Anduril Keeps Winning Billion-Dollar Contracts and You Can't Buy It. Here Are 3 Public Stocks That Get Paid Alongside It.
Anduril is trying to disrupt and modernize the technology supply chain for the U.S. military. It recently raised $5 billion at a $61 billion valuation to expand its manufacturing capabilities for drones, underwater vehicles, and other military technologies it is developing.
The problem is that individual investors will find it nearly impossible to buy shares of Anduril because it is privately held. However, Anduril does not manufacture pieces of its technology itself, with many suppliers and partners working alongside it. Here are three stocks that get paid alongside Anduril's growth and could be attractive buys right now.
First up is Kraken Robotics (TSXV: PNG). The small-cap stock sells various components for modern subsea military technologies. These include insulated batteries that operate at great depths, sensors, sonar equipment, and other components used on submarines and underwater drones.
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