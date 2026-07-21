VAT Aktie

VAT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901

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21.07.2026 07:43:34

Andy Burnham to cut VAT on electricity bills as first cost of living move

The newly appointed chancellor John Healey said the cut would be funded this year from cancelling the Digital ID programmeAndy Burnham has announced a fresh tax cut to remove VAT from domestic electricity bills from 1 October, a move that will funded from cancelling the Digital ID programme.The prime minister said in a statement: “Westminster has not been working for people for too long, with families struggling with the cost of living. That needs to change. I said I wanted to give people breathing space, and that’s what I’m announcing on my second day as prime minister.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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