Andy Dane Carter Strategically Partners With THE ADDRESS and Their Expanding Footprint in Southern California

LONG BEACH, California, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Dane Carter real estate specialist and investor who has amassed a notable podcast & Instagram following, strategically partners with THE ADDRESS and their expanding footprint in Southern California.

Andy's focus will be on the Long Beach (location to be announced) and Newport Beach office. He will be adding his extensive network of clients and a talented media team to the brokerage.

He has been buying and selling real estate all over Southern California for the past seven years. However, outside of his real estate dealings, Andy has also developed quite a name for himself through social media, videos, and an iTunes top-ranked podcast The Andy Dane Carter Show, that has featured Ed Mylett, Tom Ferry and Dean Graziosi to name a few. His following on Instagram alone has eclipsed 200,000 with a new streaming deal of the show "Real Estate Hunters" on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.



"Because he has a full-time video crew, post-production team and the capacity for podcasting, we are able to add this as another value to our growing brokerage," said Troy Palmquist, vice president and founder of THE ADDRESS. "With Andy now a part of our team, and the grand opening of our newly built state-of-the-art headquarters in Newport, we are excited to see The Address become even more of a household name in southern California."

Palmquist said Andy Dane Carter "lives and breathes Long Beach," a luxury market with "attainable, undervalued waterfront living."

"For me, it's very clear: THE ADDRESS is a big brokerage that feels small, which is especially like Long Beach," Carter said. "Long Beach is a big city that feels small because there are so many pockets. There is so much potential here because of the support THE ADDRESS provides."

"This is an exciting time and I look forward to sharing this adventure with all of those that believe in us enough to join early and become a part of something great," Zack Eglit, president of BDR, Inc., in a press statement. "I can't wait to see what the future brings."

All of this news is fresh on the heels of THE ADDRESS teaming up with 4 Malibu, a 14-agent luxury real estate team specializing in residential and commercial sales, as well as property management, leasing, and design/development.

About Andy Dane Carter

First and foremost, I am passionate about people and real estate. I am committed to helping people thrive in their businesses and investment power so they can be in alignment with their SUCCESS mindset. My UNLOCK NOW program is a platform to support your MINDSET with the knowledge that gains leverage in your true potential for investing in your legacy.

www.andydanecarter.com

About THE ADDRESS

We love properties, but we love people even more. Our real estate brokerage is a community hub, where you can swing by for a handcrafted coffee or Kombucha. Where we work is meaningful to us because it also happens to be where we live. We know our communities inside and out.

addressrealestate.com

Contact: Andy Dane Carter, +1-562-397-1373, andycarterrealty@gmail.com

