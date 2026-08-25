Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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25.08.2026 11:15:00
Andy Jassy Believes AWS Can Hit $1 Trillion in Revenue. Here's When the Math Says It Might Happen.
No company has ever generated $1 trillion in revenue in a calendar year. Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), thinks one of its divisions is well on its way to surpassing that figure on its own. Last quarter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) hit $169 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and sales rose an astonishing 37% year-over-year. Previously, Jassy has said that AWS could reach hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. On the latest Amazon earnings call, he revised this estimate, saying the company now believes annual revenue for this division could eventually surpass $1 trillion. Here's when it could happen and what it could mean for Amazon stock.AWS is the largest cloud provider in the world by revenue. The company builds data centers and then contracts the computing power to third-party companies, such as its long-term relationship with Netflix for video streaming. Companies have transitioned their IT infrastructure to the cloud during the past decade, allowing providers like AWS to continue gaining market share in services such as compute, storage, databases, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|AWS Holdings, Inc.
|1 232,00
|-0,40%
|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 035,00
|0,98%