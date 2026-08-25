Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 11:15:00

Andy Jassy Believes AWS Can Hit $1 Trillion in Revenue. Here's When the Math Says It Might Happen.

No company has ever generated $1 trillion in revenue in a calendar year. Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), thinks one of its divisions is well on its way to surpassing that figure on its own. Last quarter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) hit $169 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and sales rose an astonishing 37% year-over-year. Previously, Jassy has said that AWS could reach hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. On the latest Amazon earnings call, he revised this estimate, saying the company now believes annual revenue for this division could eventually surpass $1 trillion. Here's when it could happen and what it could mean for Amazon stock.AWS is the largest cloud provider in the world by revenue. The company builds data centers and then contracts the computing power to third-party companies, such as its long-term relationship with Netflix for video streaming. Companies have transitioned their IT infrastructure to the cloud during the past decade, allowing providers like AWS to continue gaining market share in services such as compute, storage, databases, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AWS Holdings, Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AWS Holdings, Inc. 1 232,00 -0,40% AWS Holdings, Inc.
Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 1 035,00 0,98% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX vor Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Handel auf grünem Terrain beginnen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen