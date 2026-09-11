Andy Jassy Just Made a Move That Should Excite Micron and Broadcom Investors

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be most recognized for its e-commerce business -- after all, people worldwide turn to the platform to order everything from groceries and essentials to mass merchandise. And it's also become a key provider of entertainment, including books, movies, and access to important sporting events.

But an enormous source of growth for the company these days is actually from another business: its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This business, thanks to its position as the world's No. 1 cloud services provider and its investment in artificial intelligence (AI), has seen revenue explode higher in recent quarters. And the trend may not be over as AI is applied more frequently in the real world.

All of this is great news for Amazon and its investors. But the positive news doesn't stop here, and instead, overflows into the cups of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Amazon chief Andy Jassy just made a move that should excite investors in these tech giants.

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