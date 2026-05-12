Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.05.2026 12:21:00

Andy Jassy Just Said Something Big: Here's What It Means for Amazon's Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and first CEO, Jeff Bezos, was instrumental in getting the company off the ground and scaling it into the diversified technology behemoth it is today. His successor,  Andy Jassy, has also played a huge role in its success since taking the helm in 2021 by cutting costs and helping secure consistent profitability across its operating segments. But while Jassy has historically focused on maximizing efficiency, he seems to be taking a page out of Bezos' more maximalist playbook when it comes to the company's generative artificial intelligence (AI) transition. In a recent interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Jassy expressed his optimistic projections about the future of generative AI, calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" and claiming "it's going to reinvent every single customer experience we know and altogether new ones we never imagined." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen