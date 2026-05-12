Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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12.05.2026 12:21:00
Andy Jassy Just Said Something Big: Here's What It Means for Amazon's Stock
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and first CEO, Jeff Bezos, was instrumental in getting the company off the ground and scaling it into the diversified technology behemoth it is today. His successor, Andy Jassy, has also played a huge role in its success since taking the helm in 2021 by cutting costs and helping secure consistent profitability across its operating segments. But while Jassy has historically focused on maximizing efficiency, he seems to be taking a page out of Bezos' more maximalist playbook when it comes to the company's generative artificial intelligence (AI) transition. In a recent interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Jassy expressed his optimistic projections about the future of generative AI, calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" and claiming "it's going to reinvent every single customer experience we know and altogether new ones we never imagined." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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