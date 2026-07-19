Pace a Aktie

Pace a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KYG6865N1299

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19.07.2026 13:27:00

Andy Jassy Said Amazon Isn't Investing $200 Billion in AI "On a Hunch." Amazon's Own Trainium Chip Business Is Already Running at a $20 Billion Annual Pace.

When a company announces the largest single-year infrastructure spend in corporate history, investors are right to get nervous. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to pour roughly $200 billion into capital spending in 2026, most of it aimed at artificial intelligence (AI), and CEO Andy Jassy knows how that sounds. His response was blunt: The company is not making that bet "on a hunch." The clearest evidence that he is telling the truth sits inside Amazon's own chip business. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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