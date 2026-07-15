Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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15.07.2026 16:00:00

Andy Jassy Says This Could Be a $50 Billion Business for Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a company that's done a terrific job of expanding its business over the years. Not only is it an e-commerce giant, but many companies rely on its cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and that has become a major source of profit for the entire company. Amazon has also gotten involved in robotaxis, grocery stores, and healthcare.One of its most promising new opportunities, however, could involve selling artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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