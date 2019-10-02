Andy Lubash Of Prestige Employee Administrators Elected Chair Of The National Association Of Professional Employer Organizations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Andrew "Andy" Lubash, founding partner and CEO of Melville, New York-based Prestige Employee Administrators was elected chair of the association's Board of Directors on September 16 at its Annual Conference in Austin. He succeeds Barron Guss, CEO of Honolulu, Hawaii-based simplicityHR by ALTRES.

"PEOs have a great story to tell. There are not many SMBs out there today that could not benefit from what we do. We remove the administrative burden of HR to help small businesses grow, which is great for our economy," Lubash said.

Lubash is an experienced PEO executive and well known industry leader. He previously served as NAPEO's Vice Chair and Secretary-Treasurer and as Chair of NAPEO's State Government Affairs Committee. Prestige Employee Administrators is a full-service PEO offering a range of services to its clients including: human resource services, payroll, employee benefits and risk and compliance assistance. The company was founded in 1998 and has been a member of NAPEO since its inception.

"Andy brings decades of PEO experience and a background of employee benefit programs and health insurance to this position. His knowledge and understanding of issues impacting our industry will greatly benefit NAPEO in the coming year," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary. "Andy's determination and commitment to strengthen our association and increase recognition of PEOs across the country will serve all our members well."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to 175,000 businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

