|
07.10.2022 08:10:00
Andy Warhol, Wayne Gretzky, Tina Turner and other collectibles in Las Vegas NFT Auction
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LIVE from Las Vegas on October 12, 2022, the first of its kind, original and NFT auction!
Outlaw NFT Auctions will host a live auction with a seasoned auctioneer, featuring authenticated digital assets, all backed by the immutability of the blockchain. Bidders and viewers can attend live or online.
Andy Warhol'sMick Jagger screen prints from 1975 and their accompanying NFTs are featured in a lot in the Arts section of the auction. The National Institute of Appraisers recently estimated the value of the originals at $100,000 to $120,000 US each, without the NFTs.
The Pop Culture Memorabilia section has a lot with one of the music industry's iconic tour costumes and accompanying NFT. The collectible is a vintage Versace couture dress worn by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner during multiple record-breaking tours in the 1990's. The dress is offered from the collection of renowned Stylist to the Stars, Wayne Scot Lucas.
In 1978, 17-year-old Wayne Gretzky signed a personal service contact with Nelson Skalbania that paved the way to greatness for the former Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings player. Since Wayne was underage at the time of signing, his father, Walter, co-signed the contract. This contract represents the commencement of the Great One's ascent into NHL legendary status. In the Sports Collectibles, this one-of-one digital version of the contract has been authenticated and secured by the blockchain. This unique NFT collectible is also available for sale at the live auction.
Register to bid online or in person and find out more about the rare collectibles and NFTs available at the live Outlaw NFT Auction at Outlaw NFT Auction Live from Las Vegas.
Each lot will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price!
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-warhol-wayne-gretzky-tina-turner-and-other-collectibles-in-las-vegas-nft-auction-301643459.html
SOURCE LOVIG AUCTION GROUP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.