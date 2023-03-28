Anebulo Pharma Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Proof Of Concept Study With ANEB-001

(RTTNews) - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) reported complete results from its placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ANEB-001 as a potential treatment for acute cannabinoid intoxication in healthy volunteers challenged with oral delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. The company said the positive data showed that delayed ANEB-001 treatment after a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol challenge produced statistically significant improvements in all key outcomes, as well as improvements in other exploratory outcomes, showing the therapeutic potential of ANEB-001 for the treatment of acute cannabinoid intoxication.

"We are in the process of requesting an End of Phase 2A meeting with FDA to discuss the final data from this study. We expect the meeting to occur within 75 days from the date of the request but acknowledge that it could be longer," said Simon Allen, CEO of Anebulo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.