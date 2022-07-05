Anebulo Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data For ANEB-001 From Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) reported positive topline data from part A of an ongoing phase 2 trial evaluating the potential of ANEB-001 to treat Acute Cannabinoid Intoxication. The data showed that a highly statistically significant reduction in key symptoms of ACI, with only 10% of subjects in the 50 mg ANEB-001 group and 30% in the 100 mg group reporting feeling high compared to 75% of subjects in the placebo group. ANEB-001 was well tolerated in the healthy volunteers.

Based on the encouraging data from part A, the company plans to initiate part B of the study at CHDR by the end of third quarter 2022 to evaluate lower doses of ANEB-001. Submission of an Investigational New Drug application for ANEB-001 to begin U.S. trials is expected by the end of 2022.