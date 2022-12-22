Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary id4 AG has signed a new contract with the Fondation lemania de libre passage, a leading digital Swiss-based pension fund, extending the existing services provided plus adding new innovative services commencing January 1st 2023.

id4 AG is also in advanced stage discussions with a number of other potential new clients and will update in due course as these contracts complete in early 2023.

