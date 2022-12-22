|
22.12.2022 15:04:37
Anemoi International Ltd:
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)
The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary id4 AG has signed a new contract with the Fondation lemania de libre passage, a leading digital Swiss-based pension fund, extending the existing services provided plus adding new innovative services commencing January 1st 2023.
id4 AG is also in advanced stage discussions with a number of other potential new clients and will update in due course as these contracts complete in early 2023.
END
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|210796
|EQS News ID:
|1520343
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:04
|Anemoi International Ltd: (EQS Group)
|
13.12.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: Resignation of auditor (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|Anemoi International : Second Price Monitoring Extn (Investegate)
|
28.09.22
|Anemoi International : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)
|
13.09.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: TR1 (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Anemoi International Ltd : TR1 (Investegate)
|
11.08.22
|Anemoi International Ltd : Interim Results (Investegate)
|
10.08.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)