22.12.2022 15:04:37

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
22-Dec-2022 / 14:04 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)

 

 

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary id4 AG has signed a new contract with the Fondation lemania de libre passage, a leading digital Swiss-based pension fund, extending the existing services provided plus adding new innovative services commencing January 1st 2023.

 

id4 AG is also in advanced stage discussions with a number of other potential new clients and will update in due course as these contracts complete in early 2023.

 

 

 

Investor Enquiries:

 

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 
