24.05.2022 12:36:10
Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Non-Executive Director
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
The Board of Anemoi is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Morgan as a director of the Company.
Kenneth Morgan has worked in the international financial services industry for over 50 years having spent time in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and most recently, the British Virgin Islands where he acted as Executive Director of a leading trust company providing corporate and trust solutions for a wide range of institutional and private clients.
His experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Trust with a major bank in Bermuda. In the British Virgin Islands, he has also served on a number of governmental committees to assist with marketing and promotion of the British Virgin Islands as a leading financial services center. He was the first Chairman of BVI Finance Ltd., a joint venture between the government and the private sector designed to further enhance the profile of the BVI internationally.
