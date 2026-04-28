Anemoi International Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057

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28.04.2026 08:30:05

Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner

28-Apr-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Appointment of Sponsor and Bookrunner

 

 

Further to the Company’s announcement on 14 April 2026 in relation to its proposed reverse takeover by the Trasna Group of companies (the “Transaction”), the Company announces that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited to act as Sponsor to its proposed transfer to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List and as Sole Bookrunner in respect of fundraising activities related to the Transaction.

Trasna

About Trasna

https://www.trasna.io/

 

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Sponsor in connection with the Transaction and as Sole Bookrunner. We are encouraged by Trasna’s technology and growth prospects and look forward to working with Stéphane Fund and his team over the coming months and years.

I am also pleased to note that Trasna still continues to trade strongly, with order backlog increasing from US$98 million, at the start of the year, to US$140 million currently. Accordingly, the Company intends to secure advanced subscription funding ahead of completion of the Transaction to assist in the funding of Trasna’s growth on terms to be agreed.”

 

 

END

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com
enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited

www.trasna.io

media@trasna.io

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 425283
EQS News ID: 2316126

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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